Neonatal Home Care team showcase success at national conference

The University Hospitals of Leicester (UHL) Neonatal Home Care (NHC) team has hosted a national conference to showcase their success and share best practice in providing ‘hospital-at-home’ phototherapy care.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event brought together clinical professionals from across the country to hear directly from the team on the successes and realities of offering this service operationally, as well as a practical example of how the service is being rolled out across Kettering and Northampton.

The phototherapy service currently treats approximately 20 babies with jaundice each month safely at home, freeing up hospital beds for other infants. It is run by the NHC team of nurses and nursery nurses, who support the transition of a baby being discharged from the Neonatal Unit to home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The home phototherapy programme, led by Lead Nurse, Claire Inglis, is a fine example of excellence in clinical care and demonstrates best practice for hospital-at-home care,” explained Tilly Pillay, Consultant Neonatologist and Head of Neonatal Clinical Services.

Claire Inglis (centre), UHL Lead Nurse Neonatal Care, with delegates at the conference.

“Their interdisciplinary approach has meant we are now able to provide care for babies at home, avoiding separation of mother and baby, and reducing the risks around newborn babies being re-admitted to neonatal and paediatric hospital services. They provide personalised care that is convenient, high quality and hugely valued within the community.”

Jenna Chapman accessed the home phototherapy service with both of her children, most recently with her now 15-week-old son. At the conference, she gave her account of the impact this had on their bonding and home life, the practical challenges they came across and how their concerns regarding safety were met.

“We had to attend the Emergency Department at first and my son was in an incubator, which meant I could only feed him for 15 minutes at a time. This made breastfeeding very difficult, especially as I needed to feed him as much as possible to get him well. It was emotional for me and put us on the back foot with breastfeeding,” explained Jenna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When it was time to be discharged with the home therapy equipment, it was so easy to use, and breastfeeding was much easier. For me, the benefits of home phototherapy are being able to be comfortable at home and with my other child – mentally being home had a big impact on me. Also, the feeding journey and being able to hold and bond with my son which I couldn’t do in hospital. The service is such a worthwhile investment which frees up beds for children who need them.”

Cathy-Anne O’Shea, Advanced Neonatal Nurse Practitioner, said: “More community-based care and getting families off to the best start are integral parts of the NHS Long Term Plan. Home-phototherapy is just one way the Neonatal Service is contributing to the development of more modern hospital services.”

In December 2024, the service celebrated sending their 500th baby home over Christmas; educating and providing parents with the phototherapy equipment they needed to treat jaundice in the comfort of their home rather than having to stay in hospital.

As well as phototherapy, the team provides a range of services such as home oxygen and feeding tubes, so babies who need extra support can receive their care at home.