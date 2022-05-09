Harborough MP Neil O’Brien is calling on people across Harborough to put forward their favourite businesses for a popular lifestyle guide’s competition. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien is calling on people across Harborough to put forward their favourite businesses for a popular lifestyle guide’s competition.

The Conservative MP is imploring residents to enter local entrepreneurs to carry off a 2022 Muddy Stilettos business award.

The contest will be open for nominations until Friday May 20.

And the voting for regional winners will take place from Monday May 30 until Wednesday June 15.

Neil said: “The pandemic has been incredibly tough for many businesses across the constituency – and awards like this can make such a difference to the profile and exposure a local business receives.

“We’re blessed with so many strong, vibrant and exciting local independent businesses.

“And it would be great to see some of them recognised and acknowledged for what they do for their customers, day in day out.

“There are lots of different categories including best bar, bookshop, café, pub, deli, salon, jeweller and restaurant to name just some of them – so there are lots of opportunities to highlight businesses that go above and beyond for their customers,” said the MP.

“I’d encourage as many constituents as possible to visit the website and get nominating so we can celebrate some of the amazing local businesses we have here.

“Many of them are run by individuals, partners or families and don’t have huge budgets for advertising and marketing, so it’s a great way to help raise awareness about the brilliant work they do.”