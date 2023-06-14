News you can trust since 1854
MP welcomes £200,000 funding boost for farmers in the Harborough district

The award is part of the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund administered by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 10:24 BST
Mr Costa visits Gilmorton Farm in South Leicestershire which will benefit from the Government's farming pot.
Mr Costa visits Gilmorton Farm in South Leicestershire which will benefit from the Government's farming pot.

MP Alberto Costa has welcomed a funding boost to help farmers in the Harborough district.

The award of over £200,000 is part of the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund administered by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

It is aimed to help farmers and foresters boost farm productivity, reduce waste, and cut input costs, as well as increase environmental sustainability and improve slurry management.

He added: “This is a very welcome funding boost for farmers across the country in allowing them to invest in new pieces of equipment to increase their productivity and improve their environmental sustainability. Farmers, both locally and nationally, work tirelessly all year round, in all weathers and conditions to put great British produce on our tables, and I am very proud of the Government’s ongoing efforts to ensure that they have the support they need.”

