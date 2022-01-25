More than £80,000 handed out to over 40 businesses in Harborough to upgrade and overhaul their shop fronts

Gill Haynes, who owns Jacks for Women fashion shop on Church Street, Market Harborough, is one of the businesses to have benefited from the successful project.

More than £80,000 has been handed out to over 40 businesses in Harborough to upgrade and overhaul their shop fronts.

The grants have been given out by Harborough District Council to help support local business people and entrepreneurs hit by the long-running Covid pandemic.

The cash will help shops and retailers boost their facades with new doors, signage, awnings, painting, lighting or better accessibility.

Pictured here, Gill Haynes, who owns Jacks for Women fashion shop on Church Street, Market Harborough, is one of the businesses to have benefited from the successful project.

Cllr Phil King, the leader of Harborough council, said: “I am delighted that this scheme has had such a positive response.”

Retailers can apply to the authority for aid, with the improvements funded through the ‘wider business support’ element of the Government’s Additional Restrictions Grant.

Talking when the venture was launched, Cllr King said: “The appearance of the shop fronts plays a key role in the appeal of our district and can help to attract visitors to the interesting mix of what we have on offer.

“An attractive shopping area can encourage people to stay longer, to shop, eat, drink and meet and enjoy their leisure time.”

Jarrod Burke, chair of Harbs Collective retailers group, said: "Harbs Collective is very supportive of this initiative.

“The historic character of the district factors in its uniqueness, which we want to keep whilst supporting these centres to stay vibrant and grow custom."

Sharee Jones, of Lutterworth Retail Forum, said: “This is a great opportunity for businesses or landlords, who need funding, to help bring their frontages up to a high standard and improve the overall look of the town centres and other locations.”

Priority is being given to applications which make the biggest impact and benefit Harborough’s “historic environments”.