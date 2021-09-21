More than £5 million of grants have been given to over 1,000 businesses in Harborough since April

More than £5 million of grants have been given out to over 1,000 businesses in Harborough since April.

A total of £5.1 million has been handed out to help businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The port of cash has been shelled out by Harborough District Council on behalf of the Government via a string of grant schemes.

Over £4 million alone has been distributed as part of the ‘re-start’ initiative.

The blueprint was set up to help kickstart the non-essential retail, hospitality and leisure sectors.