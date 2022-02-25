More than 50 jobs up for grabs at Leicestershire County Council

More than 50 jobs are up for grabs at Leicestershire County Council in the authority’s highways, transport and waste management teams.

Jobseekers are being invited to a recruitment event to find out more.

The council is seeking to recruit to a variety of posts including HGV drivers, highways workers, waste site advisors, tree surgeons and transport officers.

Trainee and graduate schemes and apprenticeships are also available along with many casual vacancies.

Anyone interested is invited to a recruitment event at County Hall in Glenfield between 11am and 4pm next Thursday (March 3).

Cllr Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “In line with the national picture, we are experiencing significant problems recruiting to some vacancies and we are hoping that our recruitment event will attract new staff.

“Our event is being run in partnership with Reed and we are specifically looking to generate interest in roles across highways and transport as well as our waste operation.

“We are looking at not only getting good candidates into the departments, but also increasing diversity across the workforce,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“I would urge anyone looking for a new job to come along to our recruitment event and find out more about the roles we have on offer.”

Visitors will have the chance to talk to staff already doing the jobs, ask questions and “get a real feel for the roles”.

Free parking is available in the visitor's car park and anyone attending is asked to report to main reception on arrival.

For more information, or to register your interest, call 0116 305 7723 or email [email protected]