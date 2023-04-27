More bad news for bankers in Harborough as Nationwide announces reduction in opening hours

Nationwide Building Society has now announced that it will only open its Market Harborough branch in High Street for four days week, down from six.

Harborough's council leader is calling for action after yet more bad news for bankers in town.

After the recent closure of bank branches in town, Nationwide Building Society has now announced that it is reducing its opening hours at its Market Harborough branch in High Street, from six days a week to four days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From Monday July 24, Nationwide Building Society will be closed on Monday and Wednesday, and open on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The news comes as Barclays Bank confirmed it will close in the summer, joining NatWest, Halifax and HSBC.

Harborough District Council leader Phil King said something has to be done.

He added: "The announcement today that Nationwide is to reduce it's opening hours, along with the news that Barclays Bank in Market Harborough is to close in the summer, to join those of NatWest, Halifax, HSBC, will be very concerning to local bank users who don't use online or phone apps to manage their finances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I have written to the council's interim chief executive requesting that the council uses it's convening powers to arrange a meeting with local banks representatives and other local stakeholders, including our MPs after the elections to see what can be done to address district wide access to banking services."

Branch network director Simon Evans said: "Branches continue to play an incredibly important role for Nationwide and we firmly believe there is a future for them in providing members valued face-to-face service. However, as more members use alternative ways to look after their money with us, such as online, digital or telephone banking, we are looking at how we can best support all our members.

"This means we are changing the opening hours at some branches, closing on two weekdays with branch colleagues supporting other teams on these days by answering calls from members from across the country.