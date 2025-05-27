Mental health first aid on the front line at Forterra

Ian Wagg, Mental Health First Aider at Forterra

Leading UK building products manufacturer Forterra is shining a spotlight on the role that mental health first aiders play in building safer, more supportive workplaces.

As awareness grows around the impact of mental health in safety-critical sectors like construction, Forterra’s proactive training and support initiatives are helping to create safer, more open workplaces.

Across its UK sites, over 45 employees have been trained as mental health first aiders, including Ian Wagg, a pot machinist based at Measham.

Ian, who also volunteers with the East Midlands Ambulance Service, says there’s a particular need to encourage more open conversations, particularly among men and particularly in the construction industry.

“There still seems to be a stigma amongst a lot of men that opening up means weakness,” Ian explains. “In reality, talking is often the first step to feeling better. We need to shift that mindset, to see speaking up as a sign of strength.”

Having supported many colleagues over the years, Ian believes one of the biggest challenges is recognising how mental and physical health are closely connected, particularly in roles that place daily demands on both.

“When you’re working with machinery or moving materials, your physical fitness is important, but mental health is more so,” he says. “If you had a visible injury, you’d take it seriously, because it might stop you working safely. It should be no different when something’s weighing on your mind.”

In safety-critical industries like construction and manufacturing, there’s growing recognition that mental wellbeing plays a fundamental role in keeping workers alert, engaged and safe on the job. That’s why businesses are increasingly encouraging open conversations and providing access to support, both for crisis moments and as part of day-to-day working life.

“Mental health is an integral part of our commitment to creating a safe, inclusive and supportive workplace,” says Sarah Renton, HR Director at Forterra. “We’re incredibly proud of our mental health first aiders and the impact they have on colleagues across the business. By providing training, resources and open channels of communication, we aim to ensure everyone feels empowered to speak up and access support when they need it.”

As awareness grows across the industry, Forterra is proud to contribute to the wider cultural shift, one that treats mental health with the seriousness and care it deserves.

For more information on careers and wellbeing at Forterra, visit: www.forterra.co.uk/careers.