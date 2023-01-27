Meat-free carvery on the edge of the Harborough district could be the only plant-based carvery in the country

A restaurant in the picturesque village of Willey could be the only plant-based carvery in the country.

Sarah Goodchild and Ben Stead-Davis, who run The Barn pub and restaurant near Willey, are making the leap this February and taking animals off the menu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diners are invited to celebrate the power of the plant as the business serves up meat-free dishes.

Sarah Goodchild and Ben Stead-Davis, who run The Barn pub and restaurant near Willey, are making the leap this February and taking animals off the menu.

Sarah said she has been ‘overwhelmed’ with the response so far.

She said: “My partner and I took this restaurant on in September and have since been slowly introducing more and more vegan items on to what has always been a very meat-based menu.

“After receiving great support for our vegan menus, and especially our vegan carvery, we have decided to take the leap and trial a month of fully vegan food.”

The vegan carvery is served every Sunday and the couple believe they could be the only plant-based carvery in the country.

Sarah Goodchild and Ben Stead-Davis

“We are finding our little restaurant is becoming increasingly popular among the vegan community and we would like to ask for a little more support to help us succeed and be the UK’s first fully-vegan carvery,” Sarah added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Every week we serve up homemade, plant-based roasts along with Yorkshires, cauliflower cheese and all of the trimmings - all vegan. Up until now though we’ve still had to offer meat as well, but this has been served up in the kitchen, out of sight of the customers. We have decided that now is the time to try and ditch the meat entirely.”

As of February 1, head to The Barn for a completely plant-based menu.

“Up until now though we’ve still had to offer meat as well, but this has been served up in the kitchen, out of sight of the customers,” Sarah went on.

"We have decided that now is the time to try and ditch the meat entirely.”

Advertisement

Advertisement