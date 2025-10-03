Market Harborough’s Kingsman Roofing Ltd wins Roofer of the Year at Checkatrade Regional Awards
Edward was recognised at the Checkatrade Regional Awards for the Midlands & Wales, celebrating outstanding tradespeople from across these regions.
The Checkatrade Awards have been created to shine a spotlight on tradespeople who go above and beyond for their customers. Winners are selected not only for their craftsmanship but also for their commitment to professionalism, reliability, and helping homeowners feel confident when choosing a trade.
The Checkatrade Regional Awards for Midlands & Wales took place on 2nd October at Aston Villa Football Club in Birmingham.
Emma Grant, Head of Trade Engagement at Checkatrade, said: “The Checkatrade Awards are all about celebrating the pride and effort our members put into their work, and shining a light on their achievements. Edward Mulvenna is a deserving winner of the Roofer of the Year award. We’re proud to have backed trades for over 25 years, and even prouder to shine a light on standout work like this.”
The Checkatrade Awards will culminate in a national final at Wembley Stadium on 19 November 2025where category winners from all of the regional events across the UK will come together for the ultimate celebration of trade excellence.
For further information visit http://awards.checkatrade.com