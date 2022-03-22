Market Harborough Medical Centre plans to expand to deal with growing number of patients

Market Harborough Medical Centre

Management want to extend a busy surgery in Market Harborough as it deals with a growing number of patients.

Bosses are setting out to add single and two-storey extensions to the front and back of Market Harborough Medical Centre on Coventry Road.

The scheme would create six new consulting rooms, three extra treatment rooms and a new pharmacy.

The practice, believed to have about 25,000 patients, would also get a better reception area and more office space for administrative staff if the blueprint goes ahead.

The medical hub has now submitted the proposals to Harborough District Council.

Doctors, nurses and staff are all coming under increasing pressure as more and more people moving into Market Harborough and the surrounding villages are seeking health care.

The surgery’s planning application is due to be scrutinised and discussed by the local authority’s planning committee in the next few months.

And if it is approved it is set to be bankrolled by Section 106 money provided by local housebuilders.

The medical centre tells Harborough council in its planning application: “The extensions will allow the Medical Centre to provide both a better service to the local community and quality of care to the number of patients visiting Market Harborough by enhancing and increasing the number of consulting rooms and treatment space.

“The new extension works have been designed to respect the local character and appearance for the location of the site with suitable design features and external materials to suit.