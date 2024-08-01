Market Harborough home care agency is one of the Top 20 home care providers in the East Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bridgewater Home Care (Harborough) has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in the East Midlands.

There are 1,187 home care providers in the East Midlands and 12,578 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in the East Midlands received the award from the leading reviews site for home care, www.homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can continue to live independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

The team at Bridgewater Home Care (Harborough)

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

The award is based on the home care provider’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.

To look for a home care agency in Market Harborough go to: www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/listings.cfm/searchtown/Market-Harborough

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said:

“Good quality home care is so important as it means people can get the help and support they need so they can continue to live independently in their own homes.

“Home care workers play a vital role in keeping people who are less mobile, due to age, illness or disability, both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews help people to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Bridgewater Home Care (Harborough) has shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the East Midlands.”

Alex Bast-Boverhoff, managing director of Bridgewater Home Care (Harborough), said:

“Receiving the Top 20 Home Care Provider award within our first year is an incredible achievement. It reflects the dedication and commitment of our Care Specialists and office team in the support they provide not just physically but emotionally and socially to our clients and their families. Our purpose has always been to deliver care that enriches and improves the lives of others, alongside creating a sense of support and community.

“Our staff are deeply proud to be part of an organisation that has received such recognition. This award is a testament to their hard work, passion, and the exceptional care they provide every day. Their dedication and compassion have made this achievement possible, and it provides further motivation to them to continue their outstanding efforts.

“To me, this award represents more than recognition; it reaffirms that our care approach is essential and needed within the community. It also strengthens our belief in our ethos and vision for the company.”

To see Bridgewater Home Care (Harborough)’s reviews, go to: www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/agency.cfm/id/65432251352

To see the home care agencies with the highest review score in the East Midlands go to: www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/listings.cfm/searchregion/East-Midlands#locations-top

Please follow this link for the full list of winners: www.homecare.co.uk/awards/