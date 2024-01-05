A new Market Harborough business has been announced as a finalist for one of the biggest awards in the UK and Ireland kitchen and bathroom retail sector.

Kutchenhaus Market Harborough has been shortlisted in the category of ‘New Kitchen Retailer of the Year’ for the KBB Review Retail and Design Awards 2024.

Scheduled to be judged on Friday January 12 by Helen Lord of Used Kitchen Exchange, the 1,500 sq. ft showroom, which opened its doors in July 2023 at Welland Business Park, is looking to stand out against the competition.

Taking on three other companies from across the UK for the award, the business will be judged on its concept and execution, adaptation to changing market conditions, marketing to its target audience and more.

Tom Setchell, joint owner of Kutchenhaus Market Harborough, commented: “It’s truly an honour to be recognised and shortlisted for this award. It is a testament to the team’s enormous hard work since our opening in July of last year, and it signifies how we want to be seen as a business.

“We live and breathe this industry and we have been determined to hit the ground running since we opened our doors. We offer a first-class service to our customers, and we take great pride in our work.”

He continued: “Having the prestigious KBB Review Retail and Design Awards take notice of this effort is hugely rewarding and an additional motivation for us all.”

The Market Harborough showroom is part of the growing Kutchenhaus franchise network, which now has over 70 showrooms across the UK. As a part of nobilia, Europe’s leading kitchen manufacturer, Kutchenhaus creates kitchens that are skilfully engineered and beautifully designed.

The KBB Review Retail and Design Awards celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2024 and winners of each category will be announced at a black-tie event on 4th March 2024 in Birmingham.