Market Harborough Building Society pledges to make space for community following HQ move

MHBS CEO Iain Kirkpatrick.

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) is pledging to offer meeting and event space to local groups and charities in its new head office.

MHBS, which is currently based across two sites in the centre of Market Harborough, is moving to the former Joules building at The Point Business Park.

And the society plans to offer up meeting and event space for local community groups, clubs and charities. The move includes purchase of a 65 space car park adjacent to the building to ensure the venue is accessible for groups of all sizes.

Society CEO Iain Kirkpatrick explained the move to the 12,152 square foot office meant staff would be united in one building for the first time.

He added: “I’m also personally delighted that The Point offers us the ability to share the benefits of our new office with local community groups, clubs and societies by making space available for them to host meetings or other events. Supporting our community is at the heart of our purpose as a mutual and our ambitious Thrive! Agenda, which is focused on giving back to the communities we serve.”

The society is upgrading the new office space with sustainability at the heart, meaning it will re-purpose what is already on site as much as possible to minimise waste.

The society has no plans to move its Welland House Branch.

Mr Kirkpatrick added: “We are committed to providing face-to-face service in our Market Harborough branch, which we know is invaluable to many customers especially the more vulnerable members of society.”