Market Harborough Building Society celebrates one year of its OneBanx kiosk

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) is celebrating the first anniversary of the OneBanx kiosk at its Market Harborough branch. Since launching in October 2024 as the first of its kind in the Midlands, the Onebanx kiosk has helped hundreds of people manage their everyday banking.

OneBanx offers secure, simple access to accounts across 38 banks at the heart of Market Harborough’s high street. It restored vital banking services for local people and businesses after the wave of branch closures in 2024. From personal and business banking to charity and community accounts, OneBanx has become a trusted tool for the members of the local community who want flexibility and convenience - all without needing to be a MHBS member.

The kiosk allows users to make cardless cash deposits and withdrawals, including coins, using just their mobile phone. It’s available Monday to Friday 9.30am to 4.00pm and 9.00am to 12.00pm on Saturday in the Society’s Market Harborough branch. For those who prefer in-person banking it has been especially valuable, especially if they need access to multiple providers.

“It’s been a brilliant addition to our branch,” said Sunny Johal, Market Harborough branch manager. “We’ve seen how it helps people stay in control of their money, and we’re proud to offer a community-focused service that’s brings banking back to the high street.”

The team celebrating OneBanx's one year anniversary

This initiative is part of MHBS’ Thrive Agenda, which focuses on helping people and places to flourish through inclusive financial services, local partnerships, and community support. The OneBanx kiosk reflects this commitment by making everyday banking more for everyone, not just MHBS members.

Visit the Market Harborough branch to try it for yourself or learn more at mhbs.co.uk!