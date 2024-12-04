Market Harborough-based Paddock Capital secures over £1m for small businesses

Paddock Capital, a finance brokerage based in Market Harborough, has secured over £1 million in funding for small businesses locally and across the country.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This milestone reflects Paddock Capital's commitment to providing innovative, transparent, and fair financial solutions, as well as its strong collaborative relationships with accountancy partners.

Paddock Capital’s success is rooted in its ability to understand the unique needs of accountancy firms and their clients. By leveraging its industry expertise and working closely with trusted partners, Paddock Capital ensures that every client receives tailored support and the highest level of service. This collaborative approach enables accountancy firms to offer their clients added value through access to essential funding solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thrilled to have reached this significant milestone so early in our journey,” said Alexander Austin, Managing Director of Paddock Capital. “This achievement is a testament to our strong partnerships with accountancy firms and our shared commitment to delivering innovative and transparent financial solutions. Together, we’re helping businesses thrive in today’s challenging economic landscape.”

Paddock Capital, based in Market Harborough

“From day one, our goal has been to provide accountancy firms with the tools they need to support their clients effectively. Reaching this milestone reflects the trust our partners have placed in us and the real impact we’re making together,” said Austin.

A Partnership-Driven Approach

Paddock Capital’s success stems from its commitment to ethical and transparent practices. By tailoring funding solutions to each client’s specific needs, the company helps businesses navigate challenges while fostering sustainable growth. Accountancy firms partnering with Paddock Capital gain access to a trusted financial services provider that prioritises their clients’ best interests.

Paddock Capital’s values of transparency, fairness, and collaboration are at the heart of its approach. By fostering open communication and working closely with both accountancy firms and their clients, Paddock Capital ensures that every funding solution is both sustainable and strategic.

Paddock Capital

Looking Ahead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddock Capital plans to expand its partnerships and further enhance its service offerings, continuing to support accountants and SMEs in Market Harborough and across the UK. The company’s early success underscores its dedication to making a meaningful impact in the financial services industry, with plans to expand its offering and support even more businesses in the coming months.