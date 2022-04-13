Major Harborough haulage and distribution firm is on the move itself

Established for almost 50 years, Stephen Sanderson Transport is hitting the road as it relocates the lion’s share of its operations out of Market Harborough.

A major Market Harborough haulage and distribution firm is on the move itself as it gears up to open up a big new base in Corby.

The flourishing family business, which employs about 130 workers, is setting up a new 5.5-acre state-of-the-art nerve centre by its busy warehouse complex in Corby.

Founded in 1973, Sanderson’s will continue to use its site on Market Harborough’s Riverside Industrial Estate for vehicle maintenance and secure parking.

Moving its core services to Corby will bring together the firm’s transport, distribution and warehousing operations into one location, said the business.

“The new site will provide a more spacious, and therefore safer and more efficient working environment for existing employees, as well as widening career opportunities and creating new jobs in the future,” said Sanderson’s.

Stephen Sanderson, the company’s Managing Director, said: “Market Harborough has been and remains still hugely important to our business, it has become clear in recent years that we need to increase and improve our infrastructure to deliver on our vision and ensure our business is fit for the future.

“Most importantly, this decision will support our staff by providing a safe environment, modern facilities, and new opportunities,” said Stephen.