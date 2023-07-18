Lutterworth woman's unique business blend offers a creative take on therapy

Kate has combined her two loves of coffee and crafting. Image submitted.

A businesswoman from Lutterworth is blending coffee and creativity to create a unique form of therapy.

Kate Smith took over Number 12, on the High Street, in June - infusing beverages with her long-standing love of crafting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mum-of-three began her creative ventures in 2020, when she launched her business Forget-Me-Not Creativity and Wellbeing.

The business aimed to give children the opportunity to explore creativity freely and to offer crafting taster sessions to adults including embroidery, needle felting, macrame and crocheting.

Kate explained her passion for crafting and creativity: “I am passionate about the benefits of crafting for all - from the mindfulness to the sense of achievement and also the meeting of likeminded people.”

The following year, she was joined by Clare, a local play therapist. Between them, the idea for a creative and low-cost therapy offering began to brew, and Forget-Me-Not became a Community Interest Company (CIC) - a social enterprise where profits are used for the benefit of the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company continued to grow, offering larger workshops and crafting parties, and even inspired a second CIC - Treehouse Wellbeing.

Meanwhile, Forget-Me-Not has lived up to its name, and has become a major part of the new business at Number 12. Kate is planning to host a number of events at the venue and hopes it will become a community hub with something for everyone to enjoy.

She explained: “Number 12 is the venue from which I hope Forget-Me-Not will continue to thrive, offering not only crafting, but a sense of community through afternoon book clubs, games clubs, chess clubs as well as evening events such as Gin Tasting and quiz nights.

“There is already a wonderful group of ladies who come to Craft and Chat on a Tuesday afternoon and have formed lovely friendships through the shared experience of crafting a whole range of things.”

Advertisement

Advertisement