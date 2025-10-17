Lutterworth logistics professional scoops national award

October 2025: Archie Combellack, from Lutterworth, has scooped up a national industry award for his hard work as a Business Development Degree Apprentice at CEVA Logistics in the UK.

Archie’s efforts in his apprenticeship were recently recognised at the 2025 Generation Logistics Awards, a national awards celebrating talent who are helping to shape the future of the sector. The awards are run by Generation Logistics, a sector-led awareness campaign shining a light on the young people powering logistics, including Archie. x8g3qyt

Recognised for the huge impact that his work has had since joining the company, Generation Logistics’ national ‘Hidden Gem’ award celebrates all of Archie’s achievements to date, including his efforts participating in multi-million dollar proposals, independently securing over £100k of new business, presenting at a Parliamentary reception and organising events - all whilst always showing a willingness to challenge himself and embrace new challenges.

Alongside these contributions to CEVA, Archie has also been excelling at his university studies, further emphasising his dedication to his role. Archie’s positive work ethic is acknowledged by his colleagues, including his mentor, who stated that Archie makes everyone around him proud, is an absolute credit to CEVA Logistics and a role model for early talent across the logistics industry.

Speaking on his recent award win, Archie Combellack commented: “I am very grateful to have been nominated for this award, and now going on to winning it! My time so far at CEVA has been amazing, and I have enjoyed every moment, so being nominated for an award is definitely a bonus.

“I would like to extend a massive thank you to my colleagues who have supported me and helped me reach this position, and to Generation Logistics for their efforts in developing young people in the industry.”

Bethany Windsor, Programme Director at Generation Logistics, added: “Archie’s Hidden Gem award is incredibly well deserved, and such testament to the brilliant young talent within the logistics sector. It’s clear that he is consistently excelling in his role, delivering impact, leadership and growth, whilst supporting his team every step of the way. Hard-working and talented people, just like Archie, are crucial for the future of the logistics sector, and we look forward to seeing him continue to excel in his career.

As the logistics sector continues to evolve, stories like Archie’s demonstrate how early-career professionals are making a real difference - not just in how goods move, but in how people thrive within the sector.

Paul Farr, Managing Director, Ground & Rail, Northwest Europe, CEVA Logistics, said: “We are incredibly proud of Archie and everything he has achieved during his apprenticeship. His dedication, innovation, and professionalism truly embody CEVA’s values and commitment to developing early-career talent. Archie’s recognition at the Generation Logistics Awards highlights not only his individual success but also the strength of our apprenticeship programme in nurturing the next generation of logistics leaders. We look forward to seeing him continue to thrive and make a lasting impact within the business.”

To find out more about the Generation Logistics Awards, please visit: https://generationlogistics.org/news-and-blog/generation-logistics-awards-winners-2025/