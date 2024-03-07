Lutterworth kitchen retailer marks first anniversary with birthday event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The German kitchen showroom, owned by husband-and-wife, Luke and Kate Wedgbury, opened its doors in 2023 and celebrated one year of business with food, drink and surprises for guests.

Appliance partner, AEG, was on hand to deliver a live cooking experience, serving up bao buns, risotto, roasted butternut squash and lemon drizzle cake for guests to taste. In addition to this, the brand handed out AEG goodie bags to those in attendance.

Drinks were served alongside tapas from a local butcher, and this was followed by a raffle and the chance to chat with the team.

Owner, Luke, commented: “It has been fantastic to celebrate our first birthday this month and the event was a huge success. It’s heart-warming to receive so much support from the local area, and to chat with guests about Kutchenhaus Lutterworth.

“Those who attended got to view our brand-new shaker kitchen display and, throughout the evening, we served plenty of food and drink. A visit from the Mayor really capped it all off and I think everyone had a great time. Thank you to those who attended and here’s to our second birthday!”

Part of nobilia, Europe’s largest kitchen manufacturer, Kutchenhaus creates affordable kitchens that are skilfully engineered and beautifully designed. Its kitchens are German-quality, made bespoke and are available in an array of different styles and finishes — from modern to timeless classics.

Luke and Kate have owned kitchen businesses together for over 15 years. Their Kutchenhaus Lutterworth showroom is family-run, with two skilled designers completing their expert team.