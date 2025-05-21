Lunch event to launch Business Grants released for Harborough Small Businesses

FSB Networking

Small Business owners are being encouraged to attend a lunchtime event to explore the new round of business grants released by Harborough District Council.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is encouraging self employed people and business owners in the district to join the lunchtime networking session on June 11th at Harborough Innovation Centre, for a day-long Sustainability event, which will specifically focus on networking and business grants to help local firms innovate and grow.

Tickets are limited, and must be booked in advance through the FSB website where further details of the various grants on offer and the council's sustainability event are also included: https://events.fsb.org.uk/en/harborough-district-business-networking-lunch-and-grants-update-3aJ8P2WeD/overview

There is no need to be an FSB member to attend, and all business owners, directors and self-employed people are welcome.