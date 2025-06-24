Loughborough consultants shortlisted for duo of national growth awards

Champions (UK) plc, alongside CEO John Hayes, Managing Director Matthew Hayes and Director Jack Hayes, has been shortlisted for two national prizes at the 2025 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Loughborough business consultants have been nominated for ‘Family Business of the Year’, while the aforementioned trio have been honoured alongside their Champions Speakers division for the ‘Scale-Up Entrepreneur of the Year’ award.

Established in 2003, Champions (UK) plc specialises in providing growth services to medium and large-tier businesses across four key areas: sales, people & HR, AI & technology, and mergers & acquisitions. Over the past decade, the firm has collaborated with clients to increase sales by over £5 billion and has contributed to capital valuation growth exceeding £15 billion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Champions Speakers is a leading keynote speakers agency, representing a global network of thousands of keynote, motivational, celebrity, and after‑dinner speakers while delivering over 5,000 bookings annually.

Family Business of the Year - Champions (UK) plc

With several family members working across multiple divisions, the company has evolved over two decades into a multi-service consultancy with an international client base.

Matthew Hayes was delighted with the news: “My family and I are so thrilled to be named finalists at this year’s Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards!

“Alongside the nomination for Jack, John and myself, it’s even more special to see that Champions itself has also been shortlisted for ‘Family Business of the Year.’ That dual recognition makes this moment even more meaningful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scaling both Champions Growth Partner and Speakers from a single-service agency into the family-run organisation it is today has been a remarkable journey. It’s been fuelled by an incredible team, and a commitment to delivering outstanding results.

Matthew Hayes of Champions (UK) plc

“A huge thank you to the GBEA team, Allica Bank, and everyone who’s been part of this journey. Congratulations to all fellow finalists, who we look forward to meeting in November.”

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, sponsored by Allica Bank, recognise the achievements of entrepreneurs and businesses across the UK. The awards evening takes place on November 17 at Grosvenor House Hotel, London, where there will be over 800 finalists in the room.

For more information about Champions and Champions Speakers, visit: https://championsukplc.com or https://champions-speakers.co.uk/