Looking for pumpkins? Harborough farm shop opens its fields this weekend

Farndon Fields farm shop has a record 40,000-plus pumpkins to plump for this autumn.

The pumpkin picking season is upon us, with Halloween approaching.

So if you’d like to pick your very own perfect pumpkin then head to Farndon Fields farm shop on Farndon Road, Market Harborough, this weekend.

With Halloween on Sunday October 31, the multi award-winning business has a record 40,000-plus pumpkins to plump for this autumn.

You will be able to pop along to the farm shop from 10am-3.30pm this Saturday and Sunday – and then every day from Friday October 15 to Sunday October 31.

Prize pumpkins start at £1.50 and there’s plenty of parking in the pumpkin-packed fields just a three-minute drive from the shop.

You are being urged to wear your wellies because it may well be muddy – although at the moment the weather for the weekend is looking fine.

And you are being encouraged to book your entrance tickets through the popular town outlet’s website.

Tickets are £2 per person with under-threes free.