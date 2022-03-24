Long-established Harborough vets celebrates winning a leading eco accolade

Ash Tree Vets said they are “thrilled” to have achieved the Bronze level accreditation in the Investors in the Environment project.

A long-established Market Harborough vets is celebrating winning a leading eco accolade.

Founded way back in 1920, Ash Tree Vets said they are “thrilled” to have achieved the Bronze level accreditation in the Investors in the Environment project.

The top green award requires a recipient to prove it has met defined criteria, set environmental impact-related targets, completed environmental performance tasks and enhanced its community.

Nicole Dyer, the Northampton Road-based vet’s clinical director and green champion, said: “As a practice full of animal lovers, for many of us this love extends to all of nature and the great outdoors.