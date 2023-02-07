The store was declared open this morning.

Sainsbury’s opened the doors to its newest store this morning to welcome customers in Desborough.

The ‘Neighbourhood Hub’ format store, has been under construction since last summer, following a positive response from the community to plans for the new store.

The so-called neighbourhood hub is described as between a Sainsbury’s convenience store and a supermarket.

MP for Kettering Philip Hollobone joined staff, customers and councillors for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Located on Cockrel Rise in the north of Desborough, the 40-strong staff team at the 11,000 sq ft store will serve customers between 7am and 10pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Store Manager, Jay Lee, said: “My team and I are delighted to be welcoming our new customers today. We’ve been working hard to get everything ready for opening and we’re keen to hear what everyone thinks of the new store.”

Desborough Ward Councillor David Howes said: “The 7th of February 2023 officially represents a significant choice for Desborough and the villages residents. For a very long time people in the town of Desborough have longed for a large supermarket to be in the town and offer them a choice on where they shop. I am so pleased that we are finally seeing a fantastic store open up and I would like to thank Sainsbury’s for bringing a brilliant new facility for residents to be able to use and enjoy the convenience it has to offer.