Logistics professional from Lutterworth wins a national award

Alice Mullan, from Lutterworth, has achieved a national industry award for her hard work in her role of Training and Onboarding Manager at Iron Mountain Warehousing & Logistics.

Alice’s efforts have been recognised at the 2025 Generation Logistics Awards, under the ‘Talent Advocate’ category, which honours experienced logisticians who champion and advocate for early talent. The awards are run by Generation Logistics, a sector-led awareness campaign shining a light on the people powering logistics, including Alice.

Recognised for nurturing the next generation, Alice’s award celebrates many of her achievements over the 19 years spent at Iron Mountain. This includes building robust early career pathways, as well as mentoring young people, and engaging with local schools, colleges, and SEND (Special Education Needs and Disability) networks to promote logistics careers.

Known as the ‘heart of the operation’, Alice believes that everyone deserves a meaningful opportunity, and is always looking to encourage inclusivity within the sector. A recent achievement for Alice is her delivery of the ‘Creating Tomorrow College at Iron Mountain’ programme, which guides young adults with SEND on an education-to-employment pathway. This programme has been a triumph within Iron Mountain, and has achieved 100% retention of SEND interns, supporting them in successful transitions into paid roles.

Speaking on her award win, Alice Mullan commented: “After 19 years at Iron Mountain, working with students has re-energised my career. Collaborating on the ‘Creating Tomorrow College’ programme, and welcoming more local students, has been incredibly rewarding. I’m excited about developing new logistics talent through our apprenticeship programme and continued partnerships.”

Bethany Windsor, Programme Director at Generation Logistics, added: “Alice is an outstanding winner who demonstrates her true passion and commitment to attracting and supporting early talent. Alice champions inclusivity within logistics through her mentoring sessions, guiding SEND youth into meaningful careers. Her role as an experienced logistician is hugely important, not just to Iron Mountain but to the future of logistics as a whole, as she continues to nurture the next generation of talent.”

Alice’s career is a prime example of how logistics careers can provide so many opportunities and encourage people to thrive and progress within the logistics sector. As the sector continues to evolve, stories like Alice’s can encourage young people to join the profession and make a difference.

For those considering a career in logistics but are unsure where to begin, visit Generation Logistics’ Find Your Future tool; a short quiz that will match potential roles based on personal interests and personality types.

To find out more about the Generation Logistics Awards, please visit: https://generationlogistics.org/news-and-blog/generation-logistics-awards-winners-2025/