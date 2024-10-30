Logistics giant Whistl set to undergo £6million expansion at Magna Park site near Lutterworth

Whistl is expanding its Magna Park site. Photo: Whistl

A logistics giant is set to launch a £6million expansion project in Magna Park near Lutterworth.

Whistl is expanding its e-fulfilment site by 160,000sqft to support customer demand across clothing and footwear.

The company - which has operated at the region’s distribution centre since 2021 - is set to construct a mezzanine structure to maximise capacity within the existing warehouse.

It is estimated each floor within the structure will be around 40,000sqft.

It is thought the extra floorspace will allow the company to process an extra 250,000 pick and pack items per week from early 2025.

Nick Wells, the executive chairman of Whistl, said: “We are excited by the opportunity we have through this investment in extra capacity to process smaller pick pack items for customers. It enables us to broaden our fulfilment offer and expand the sectors we can service.”

The company has not yet revealed how many jobs this will create.