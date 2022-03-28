Logistics company set to open at Lutterworth's Magna Park - and create jobs

Iron Mountain is expanding its operations and creating jobs by opening up in Lutterworth and Kettering.

A logistics specialist is expanding its operations and creating jobs by opening up in Lutterworth and Kettering.

Iron Mountain is adding sites in the two towns as it acts to meet growing demand for its storage and logistics expertise from customers.

Its two bases at Magna Park North near Lutterworth have access to the M1, M6 and M69.

They will provide a combined storage capacity of 800,000 sq ft offering a mix of floor space and pallet racking from next month.

The facility at Kettering’s Prologis Park is already operating.

Phil Shepley, VP and commercial lead for Iron Mountain in the UK, said: “Iron Mountain is adding around 1 million square feet of logistics space a year to its UK business, which is in line with our global growth strategy.

“We’re seeing a number of drivers for the increase in demand for our services, including the massive expansion of e-commerce.