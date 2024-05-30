Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local law firm wins 'Large Law Firm of the Year' at 2024 Leicestershire Law Society Awards.

On Friday 17th May local law firm, Josiah Hincks Solicitors, were crowned Leicestershire's 'Large Law Firm of the Year'. Having won 'Small Law Firm of the Year' in both 2022 and 2023, this was the first year that the firm was eligible to enter the 'Large Firm' category, and they wasted no time in making their presence known in that category either, scooping the award at the first attempt.

Shortlisted alongside a number of regional and national firms, to claim the prize is some achievement.

Established for nearly 100 years, the firm has six offices throughout Leicestershire, with one of those being its site on the High Street in Market Harborough. From this office they provide a range of personal and commercial legal services to those in Market Harborough and the surrounding towns and villages.

The team with their award

This is not the first time that the firm has received recognition like this. Josiah Hincks is one of only 16 law firms in the country to sit on the National Farmers Union's panel of recommended law firms, appointed as the panel firm for Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland.

Their listing in the prestigious Legal 500 Guide as a 'Leading Firm' in 2024 was further recognition of the quality of their work and team.

This most recent award particularly recognises the firm's Client care, its investment in the next generation of Solicitors, its collaborative approach, its high-profile cases, and its community and charitable initiatives.

The firm's Senior Partner, Andrew Eagle, said: "I am delighted that we won the award for Large Law Firm of the year 2024. This is truly a whole firm award and I want to acknowledge the contribution that everyone makes. It is an honour and a privilege to be the Senior Partner of such a great team. Well done everyone."

James Lyon, Partner, said: "To win this award is a massive step for us, and one that I’m incredibly proud of. To win a ‘Firm of the Year’ award three years on the spin should speak of the quality of our team and what we’re building here at JH. The team here is genuinely exceptional, and it’s not a surprise to me when I see them recognised with awards like this."