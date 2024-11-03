Local hair-stylist winner of five UK Hair Awards

Lynndy Rolfe claimed five awards in the UK Hair Awards 2024. Lynndy won Micro Salon of the Year, Hair Stylist of the Year, Blonde Specialist of the Year, Barber of the Year.

Lynndy is not new to winning awards and putting Leicestershire on the map but has taken the most awards in one ceremony ever. Lynndy is based within her micro salon in Husbands Bosworth and has a busy business with online booking.

Lynndy has worked as a hair stylist from school, beginning in working in a hair salon to travelling the world and demonstrating hair trends on stage to crowds of hairdressers and barbers.

Lynndy works freelance with L'Oréal as an educator and also runs a micro salon from her home in Husbands Bosworth. Lynndy also works in the creative aspect of the industry working on high fashion editorial projects and working with global brands on social media using and promoting their latest releases. Lynndy's favourite thing to do is to work from her busy micro salon and is really proud to put Leicestershire in the map and be recognised as a winner for so many awards this year.