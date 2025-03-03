Local company Notts Sport unveils CocoTurf - the world's first non-plastic artificial surface

Leicester-based company Notts Sport, the UK's leading specialist in play and sports surfacing, is excited to announce the launch of CocoTurf, the world's first non-plastic artificial turf made entirely from natural coconut fibres.

This groundbreaking product offers a sustainable, eco-friendly solution for playgrounds and recreational spaces, combining durability, performance, and environmental responsibility.

In a world where environmental consciousness is becoming increasingly important, Notts Sport proudly presents CocoTurf as an alternative to traditional synthetic grass, which often relies on plastic materials. With CocoTurf, the company has redefined the concept of artificial turf by eliminating the use of plastics, microplastics, and per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), all while maintaining the high standards of performance and safety expected from play surfaces.

CocoTurf is crafted from coconut husks, a renewable natural resource processed into durable, high-performance fibres. The surface is backed by certified natural rubber latex, making it 100% non-plastic and free from toxic substances. The result is a safe, environmentally friendly, long-lasting surface perfect for children's playgrounds, schools, parks, and other high-traffic areas. The materials used in CocoTurf are entirely natural and non-toxic, providing a safer option for outdoor play without the environmental concerns typically associated with artificial turf.

A key advantage of CocoTurf is its environmental impact. Unlike traditional synthetic turf, CocoTurf utilises natural coconut fibres, making it more sustainable and can biodegrade. Not only does this reduce the risk of harmful microplastics entering the environment, but it also minimises the carbon footprint typically associated with manufacturing plastic-based surfaces. Furthermore, CocoTurf is designed to stand up to the elements, offering high levels of durability even in the most demanding conditions.

In terms of production, each coconut produces approximately 200 grams of usable fibres, and the husks of 600 coconuts provide sufficient fibres to cover a 60-square-metre children's play area.

Duncan Bennett, CEO of Notts Sport, shared his excitement about this revolutionary product: "This is a milestone in the evolution of outdoor play surfaces. Our drive to find ever more sustainable surfacing solutions has led us to invent the world's first non-plastic synthetic grass—CocoTurf. This is not just another product—it's a revolution in sustainability. For the first time, communities can install an artificial surface without the harmful impact of plastics. This is the future of play surfaces, and we're thrilled to lead the charge."

CocoTurf's design and performance make it the perfect choice for anyone seeking an environmentally responsible, durable, and safe surfacing solution. It promises to transform playgrounds and parks, providing an eco-friendly alternative that meets the highest safety and performance standards while reducing traditional artificial turf's environmental footprint.

With CocoTurf, Notts Sport is paving the way toward a greener, more sustainable future for outdoor recreational spaces. By choosing CocoTurf, communities can enjoy the benefits of artificial turf while safeguarding the planet and the health of future generations.