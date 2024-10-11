Local coffee roastery official seller of multi-award-winning ‘The Good Cup’ for Leicestershire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Well Roasted Coffee an independent coffee roastery in the Welland Valley on the border of Northamptonshire and Leicestershire, is excited to announce its partnership with 'The Good Cup', becoming the official seller for Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, and Rutland. The Good Cup, a revolutionary product in sustainable coffee solutions, is a multi-award-winning, cutting-edge, 100% plastic-free coffee cup design that’s setting new standards in eco-conscious coffee consumption. Designed to eliminate the need for lids and reduce single-use waste, it will undoubtedly change the hospitality industry forever.

In reality only 2% of plastic cups are recycled, and the rest go into landfill or our oceans, and can take up to 500 years to break down. The Good Cup is made from sustainably sourced materials and is fully recyclable and compostable. Last year Time Magazine featured it as one of the 'best inventions of 2023.'

William Scott at Well Roasted Coffee, said: "We’re thrilled to partner with The Good Cup. As a local business that values sustainability and quality, this product aligns perfectly with our mission. We believe that our customers and fellow coffee lovers across Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, and Rutland will appreciate the practicality, sustainability, and sleek design of The Good Cup. It’s time to enjoy coffee with a conscience."

Key benefits of The Good Cup include:

Making coffee with 'The Good Cup at Well Roasted Coffee'

100% plastic-free design

No lids required – its fold-and-sip feature makes it easy and hassle-free

Fully recyclable, biodegradable and compostable

Ideal for both hot and cold beverages, and food

Reduces single-use waste, helping to protect the environment

As the official seller in the region, Well Roasted Coffee is offering The Good Cup to coffee shops, and other food and drink businesses, who are looking to reduce their environmental impact without compromising on quality or convenience.