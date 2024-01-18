Small and medium-sized businesses in the Harborough area are being urged to take advantage of a government-funded scheme designed to boost leadership skills and business performance in 2024.

The Help to Grow: Management Course at De Montfort University’s Leicester Castle Business School (LCBS) runs for 13 weeks from March 12th. The programme, worth £7,500, is 90% funded by the government and 10% through a bursary from Leicester Castle Business School, however places are limited.

Delivered online and in person at Harborough Innovation Centre in Market Harborough, Help to Grow: Management is delivered by expert tutors with real world business experience and is designed to fit in alongside full-time work.

Combining online and case study workshops, 1-2-1 mentor support and peer networking, the programme covers key areas for development. These include leading innovation in your business, developing a growth plan, managing and motivating your team, building resilience as a leader, creating new opportunities and leading a culture of responsible business practice.

Help to Grow: Management course participants

As well as the chance to learn practical skills from business experts, the course offers the opportunity for businesses in different industries and at different stages of their development to learn from each other by sharing experience and offering support.

“As a Small Business Charter accredited business school, we’ve been helping businesses across a wide range of sectors grow and develop through Help to Grow: Management since 2020,” comments LCBS’s Help to Grow: Management programme director, Dr Danny Buckley. “While over 200 businesses from our region to date have taken advantage of this chance to grow their business, it remains the case that some organisations are still unaware of this fantastic, fully-funded opportunity. So, with some places still available for this spring’s cohort, we're encouraging businesses in our region to join us for this limited-time opportunity to take their company to the next level in 2024.”

To be eligible for Help to Grow: Management at LCBS, participants must have decision-making responsibilities and at least one direct report in a UK-based business with between 5 and 249 employees that has been operational for at least a year.

Help to Grow: Management also offers participants an important space to reflect on the bigger picture with their business by devising a tailored Growth Action Plan, supported by a carefully matched mentor.

Dr Danny Buckley

2023 participant Leanne Martin, director of Tenders UK, comments: “The focus is on what’s practical, workable and usable for your business. With the help of my mentor, who was wonderful in supporting me to come up with a plan based on realistic expectations, I’m now thinking strategically about the business and where it's going next. This means I’m now confidently leading the company with a clear vision and plan.”

Nationally, 90% of participants reported improved leadership and management of their business after six months, with 80% stating employee engagement had improved in the same time period following Help to Grow: Management.

“As a tried and tested provider of Help to Grow: Management we’re proud of our strong roots in vocational education and we’re looking forward to delivering more great results for businesses in our community this spring,” adds Dr Danny Buckley.

