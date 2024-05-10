Local business doing its bit to make buildings safer and healthier

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Market Harborough business Ventilation Special Services is playing a growing part in ensuring anyone visiting or working in a commercial building is safe and their health and well-being is protected.

Ventilation Special Services (VSS) specialises in the design and manufacture, testing and commissioning of heating and ventilation systems that are crucial to providing top quality indoor environments.

This kind of work has taken on greater public significance since the Covid-19 pandemic drew attention to the role of building ventilation in reducing the spread of infections and viruses, and since the Grenfell Tower fire highlighted the importance of building maintenance in reducing safety risks.

In recognition of its high standards, the company has been presented with a membership certificate by the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA).

From left to right, Hannah Beasley (VSS), John Tye (VSS), Rebecca Fox

BESA is the standards setting body for the building services industry and supports companies working to improve the built environment for the benefit of society. Its members must meet the requirements of a detailed and robust audit of their business management practices and technical competence.

The audit process takes up to six months to satisfy the Association’s inspectors and gather enough evidence to prove that the company meets the required levels of competence and compliance.

“We are extremely proud that we can now show we meet the highest industry standards,” said VSS director John Tye. “BESA membership will help us to win more work and grow our skilled workforce as customers recognise that we can provide the peace of mind they require.”

Rebecca Fox, director of membership at BESA, congratulated VSS and said the Association’s auditing team were impressed with the company’s level of professionalism and workmanship.