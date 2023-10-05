Life looks sweet in Lutterworth after shop-owning sisters unveil new children’s area

Cheers to a new chapter for the Sweet Sisters!

Life is looking sweet in Lutterworth after business-owning sisters Claire Morris and Kathryn Coleman unveiled their shop’s new expansion.

The siblings launched their shop ‘Sweet Sisters’ six years ago.

And at the weekend, the sisters opened a children’s ‘role play’ area after expanding into the connecting store.

Town mayor David Jones turned up for a slice of the action.

The open day was a sweet success, with over 300 people flocking to the shop to enjoy the new dessert menu and the ‘mini play’ area.

The area consists of eight pods, featuring familiar environments from cafes, to a vet to a salon, with seasonal-themed play sessions set to be hosted.

Lutterworth mayor David Jones and town crier Pete Hollinshead also attended to sample the goods as well as a specially made cake from staff member Charlotte Sankey.