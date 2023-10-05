News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Life looks sweet in Lutterworth after shop-owning sisters unveil new children’s area

Siblings Claire Morris and Kathryn Coleman launched their shop ‘Sweet Sisters’ six years ago
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
Cheers to a new chapter for the Sweet Sisters!Cheers to a new chapter for the Sweet Sisters!
Cheers to a new chapter for the Sweet Sisters!

Life is looking sweet in Lutterworth after business-owning sisters Claire Morris and Kathryn Coleman unveiled their shop’s new expansion.

The siblings launched their shop ‘Sweet Sisters’ six years ago.

And at the weekend, the sisters opened a children’s ‘role play’ area after expanding into the connecting store.

Town mayor David Jones turned up for a slice of the action.Town mayor David Jones turned up for a slice of the action.
Town mayor David Jones turned up for a slice of the action.
Most Popular

The open day was a sweet success, with over 300 people flocking to the shop to enjoy the new dessert menu and the ‘mini play’ area.

The area consists of eight pods, featuring familiar environments from cafes, to a vet to a salon, with seasonal-themed play sessions set to be hosted.

Lutterworth mayor David Jones and town crier Pete Hollinshead also attended to sample the goods as well as a specially made cake from staff member Charlotte Sankey.

There was also entertainment from magician, Paul Marsden, and Spiderman also swung into town to taste the new menu.

Related topics:LutterworthDavid Jones