Leicestershire trio celebrate 150 years of service in construction

Three Leicestershire workers from sustainable building solutions specialist, Holcim UK, have celebrated 50 years of service each.

Ian White, Graham Robinson and Trevor Varney all began working at the Bardon Hill Quarry, in Coalville, in 1975. Ian joined as an apprentice and is now in charge of the heavy mobile equipment workshop, looking after all the equipment and organise servicing and tyre repairs.

Whilst Graham joined the plant hire team as a fitter after completing a five-year apprenticeship in the industry. He is now responsible for organising and managing over 100 pieces of equipment and inventory on site, which includes sourcing all necessary spare parts. Additionally, he oversees fuel deliveries for the machinery operating on site.

Trevor joined Holcim as a Storeman, where he worked in the transport garage responsible for maintaining and servicing all vehicles, including lorries and cars. Trevor performed this role for most of his career until the garage closed in 2011.

Although he considered retiring at that point, an opportunity arose in the estates team. In this position, Trevor helps to maintain the grounds across the entire Bardon Campus, which included Bardon House, the residence of the Tom family, the company owners at the time, Bardon Hall, and Old Hall Farm. His duties involved planting, weeding, and pruning the landscape.

To mark the occasion, Holcim UK held parties to mark the occasion at the Bardon Hill office for colleagues and family to celebrate the long service of the three local men.

Commenting on his 50 years at Bardon Hill Quarry, Trevor answered: “When we started work back then, you tended to come into a job and if you liked it, it was a job you did for life, so I suppose it is fair to say that I have enjoyed it here!

"When I first started, it was a family-owned company, and everyone knew each other. In my role, I interacted with lots of people, especially through the driving aspect of the job. Each day, I would come to work, perform my tasks, and I genuinely enjoyed what I was doing. I connected well with my colleagues, and the camaraderie we shared, along with the structure the job provided, was fantastic."

Also commenting on the comradeship at Bardon Hill Quarry, Ian added: “The comradeship is really strong here. Everyone is treated as equals, and it doesn’t matter where you work on site or what your role is. We all get on and we all help each other out – that’s why I like it so much. The company goes above and beyond to help you; it’s not just because they’re obliged to, which makes a huge difference.

“I think another one of the main reasons I’ve stayed here for so long is because every day is different. My job involves constantly solving puzzles. I look at a problem, assess how I’m going to fix it, ask myself if we have the right tools and make sure it’s safe to carry out the job. I think I’ve learnt that I really like solving puzzles to be able to do it for 50 years!”

Whilst Graham said: “I’ve stayed at Bardon Hill Quarry because I’ve enjoyed it so much! I wouldn’t have stayed if I didn’t enjoy it. I’m 72 now and I’m still here – that tells you all you need to know. The people who work here are just wonderful.

“We also had a party on site to mark the occasion, which was lovely. It was nice to share the moment with everyone because we wouldn’t be able to do our jobs if it wasn’t for the fantastic people we work with.”

Hannah Lisby, Director of People at Holcim UK, said: “Reaching 50 years of service is an extraordinary achievement, and for three individuals to do so together is a truly rare and inspiring moment.

“Their commitment and contribution have helped shape Holcim UK into the values-led, forward-looking company we are today. At a time when sustainability and innovation are at the heart of everything we do, it's inspiring to see how Ian, Graham and Trevor’s legacy have supported our ambition to build progress for people and the planet.

“Their careers also highlight the power of long-term development, something we continue to champion through our apprenticeship and early careers programmes. By investing in the next generation, we’re not only creating opportunities for young people but also securing the skills and knowledge needed to drive a more sustainable built environment.

“I want to say a huge congratulations to Ian, Graham and Trevor!”

As part of Holcim UK’s mission to make sustainable construction a reality, the company is focused on attracting more people into the industry and investing in their long-term development. Through a strong culture of learning, apprenticeships, and career progression, Holcim aims to build not just greener infrastructure, but stronger futures.

For more information about the apprenticeship programme and early careers opportunities with Holcim UK, visit the website.