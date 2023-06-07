Leicestershire news: Three new furnishing and bedding stores arrive at Fosse Park

The stores will join other furniture stores at the park. Will Johnston Photography

Leicestershire residents won’t be short of furnishings if nearby Fosse Park has anything to do with it.

The retail park is welcoming furnishing and bedding retailers Designer Sofas, Natuzzi and Dreams to its growing furniture fold.

The stores will replace the former Argos, which has been split into three separate units, in Fosse Park South. The new retailers have also created a number of job openings for local people.

Senior asset manager at The Crown Estate Nicole Campbell said: “We’re very excited to expand our home ware and furniture offering for our customers at Fosse Park. Designer Sofas and Natuzzi are new brands to come to Leicester so we’re delighted they chose Fosse park as their new home.”