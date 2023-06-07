News you can trust since 1854
Leicestershire news: Three new furnishing and bedding stores arrive at Fosse Park

The park is welcoming retailers Designer Sofas, Natuzzi and Dreams
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:33 BST
The stores will join other furniture stores at the park. Will Johnston PhotographyThe stores will join other furniture stores at the park. Will Johnston Photography
The stores will join other furniture stores at the park. Will Johnston Photography

Leicestershire residents won’t be short of furnishings if nearby Fosse Park has anything to do with it.

The retail park is welcoming furnishing and bedding retailers Designer Sofas, Natuzzi and Dreams to its growing furniture fold.

The stores will replace the former Argos, which has been split into three separate units, in Fosse Park South. The new retailers have also created a number of job openings for local people.

Senior asset manager at The Crown Estate Nicole Campbell said: “We’re very excited to expand our home ware and furniture offering for our customers at Fosse Park. Designer Sofas and Natuzzi are new brands to come to Leicester so we’re delighted they chose Fosse park as their new home.”

Fosse Park opened in 1989 and has seen the departure and arrival of many retailers over the decades, from the former BHS and PC World stores to fashion outlets including the recent addition Unite Nike.

