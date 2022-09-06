Leicestershire events business sees bookings grow nearly 500 per cent compared to pre-pandemic

The company has seen a surge in bookings since the pandemic

Businesses are keener than ever to get staff back together, new figures have revealed.

Leicestershire-based events company Eventurous says the number of companies booking team-building events has grown by nearly 500 per cent this year compared to 2019.

Between April and June 2019 a total of 91 businesses enquired about booking events, but during the same dates this year that figure shot up to 435.

Eventurous director Joe Garland.

The hike in business means the company is now expanding its work force.

Director Joe Garland said: “It’s great people are feeling more confident in taking part in team-building exercises again, and we’ve been amazed how many more enquiries we’ve had compared to pre-Covid.

“With so many employees now working from home and offices closed, businesses are using events as a way to get everyone together and reconnect. It's great to see colleagues come together and meet for the first time or catch-up in person after so long working apart.

“It’s also a welcome relief for us to see so many enquiries after the void of Covid when events were basically on hold.

“But while we’ve seen a huge boost in enquiries, there’s a staff shortage across the country. This means we must monitor our workload carefully to continue to provide 5-star service for our clients.

“Along with the need to hire more staff, Eventurous has seen a number of last-minute cancellations due to clients getting cold-feet because of the pandemic, and strikes affecting travel.

“While we are currently expanding our team to deal with demand we have great employees who are working extra hard to run events.”

To enable Eventurous to deliver events coming out of the pandemic it has hugely increased its range and capacity to deliver GPS outdoor Treasure Hunts, and has also bought a giant tipi to hold events in.

Joe added: “It’s completely understandable some people still don’t want to be inside in big groups and our GPS Treasure Hunts – which take place all over the country - are proving more popular than ever.

“We’ve also diversified into virtual events and bought a huge outdoor tipi so we can run socially distanced events with good ventilation. People are loving using it for festival-themed meet ups which is really exciting.”