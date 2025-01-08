Leicestershire entrepreneur named one of 2025’s most impressive female founders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celie Brayson, Leicestershire has been crowned one of the UK’s most impressive female entrepreneurs by Small Business Britain’s ‘f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100’ campaign.

Celie Brayson, who only founded Mini Healthcare Heroes in 2023, is being profiled among 100 inspirational female entrepreneurs from across the country, as part of the campaign to celebrate the multi-achievements of women running businesses in the UK today.

The f:Entrepreneur ‘#IAlso100’ line-up particularly showcases trailblazing female founders who lead purpose-driven businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support.

Indeed, Celie was also called out for launching Mini Healthcare Heroes alongside working as a frontline Paramedic and prioritizing her first aid mission alongside community benefits and huge potential social impacts.

Celie at work as a Paramedic Practitioner in a GP Surgery.

On being featured in the #ialso100 line-up, Celie said: “I feel honoured to have been listed amongst so many other powerhouse women in business. It’s an incredible community and campaign to be a part of to really champion women in business – especially those going above and beyond their entrepreneurship and breaking down the barriers of what the female entrepreneurship life looks like making it so much more accessible for other women.’

Launched in 2017 by Small Business Britain – the leading champion of small businesses in the UK - the f:Entrepreneur campaign aims to raise greater awareness of the impact of incredible female business owners across the country, and help provide inspiration and role models to the wider small business community.

The campaign offers a host of events, training, and networking opportunities to boost skills, capability, and confidence.

“It’s wonderful to have Celie from Mini Healthcare Heroes feature in this year’s #IAlso100 – all of the female entrepreneurs in this year’s line-up are simply phenomenal and this year saw a record breaking number of applications,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain.

Celie with her Daughter and motivation for Mini Healthcare Heroes.

“It is vital that we recognise the impressive contribution of the UK’s female business owners and do all we can to support and encourage them throughout their entrepreneurial journey, from start-up to scale-up. As well as making a huge economic contribution to the UK, female entrepreneurs also create a wider positive impact that ripples across society and local communities too.”

To see the full line-up of the 100 women featured in this year’s f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100 campaign visit: https://f-entrepreneur.com/ialso-100-2025/