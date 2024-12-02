Leicestershire businesswoman makes it to the finals in Women’s Business Awards

This December businesswomen from across the England are coming together for the annual Women’s Business Awards. The event features over 21 categories including Businesswoman of the Year, Employer of the Year, and Diversity & Inclusion Award.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is also a Man of the Year to honour the men who support their women in their business or career.

Local businesswoman, Estelle Keeber, founder of Immortal Monkey from Leicester has been nominated and is a finalist in the category of Businesswoman of the Year. Estelle says,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being nominated for the Businesswoman of the Year award at the Women's Business Awards 2024 is such an incredible honour. It feels like a recognition of the journey I’ve taken—from launching a business designed to make social media marketing more accessible to small business owners, to expanding my reach with insights and strategies that genuinely make a difference. Every step, from my Instagram membership area to seminars and content challenges, is aimed at empowering others to succeed. This nomination is more than just a nod to my work; it represents the impact I strive to make every day, inspiring me to continue pushing boundaries for myself and my clients.”

Estelle Keeber

The awards are hosted by Women’s Business Club, a movement that empowers women to succeed in business and are judged by distinguished business leaders from across the country.

Angela De Souza, CEO and founder of Women’s Business Club, the event organiser, says,

"There is nothing quite like celebrating the accomplishments of our businesswomen. This year we saw some incredible entries which made the judge's decision really tough. Although only one woman could win in each category, we feel that every single woman who entered is a winner - she is still standing, she is still determined to succeed and she still has hope for the future, a winning attitude indeed. I am so proud of all businessmen who have entered this year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Women’s Business Awards take place globally online each December where women are celebrated and recognised for their outstanding contributions and achievements.

Businesswoman of the Year Finalist 2024

Estelle Keeber, 42, Leicester, is a leading UK Instagram expert and the brains behind Immortal Monkey, and has revolutionised social media for countless entrepreneurs and business owners. From founding the world's fastest-growing women's network without any initial investment to inspiring hundreds of thousands worldwide with her infectious passion and savvy strategies, Estelle is a force to be reckoned with.