Leicester Tigers star Ben Youngs helps launch new Market Harborough Pharmacy
The pharmacy has moved into a new building located ‘within’ the medical centre, at 67 Coventry Road.
And the scrum-half, who is England's most capped player, came along to celebrate the opening on Tuesday February 12.
A spokesperson for the Market Harborough Pharmacy said they will extend opening hours over both the weekdays and weekend.
They added: "We are delighted to move into our new, modern and state of the art pharmacy. Our new space has the largest dispensing space in the town and we heavily invested in IT software which makes our dispensing of medications much faster than traditional systems, thus reducing patient waiting times.
"We have also created three new clinical rooms ready to offer more services to our patients including pharmacy first, contraception, travel vaccinations, ear micro suction, weight management clinics plus many more."
Addressing broader concerns in the pharmacy industyr, the Market Harborough Pharmacy wen ton the say: "As an independent business, we are deeply concerned about the financial pressure on pharmacy services throughout the UK and support Community Pharmacy England (CPE) in its ongoing discussions with the new government with the future of pharmacy funding.
"Despite this, we have heavily invested in our services and are ready to serve the growing population of Market Harborough and surrounding areas. We are also due to launch our new website in the next few days which allows for online bookings into our services clinics plus an online store."