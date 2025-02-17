Leicester Tigers star Ben Youngs was the special guest to mark the launch of the new Market Harborough Pharmacy.

Leicester Tigers star Ben Youngs was the special guest to mark the launch of the new Market Harborough Pharmacy.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pharmacy has moved into a new building located ‘within’ the medical centre, at 67 Coventry Road.

And the scrum-half, who is England's most capped player, came along to celebrate the opening on Tuesday February 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Market Harborough Pharmacy said they will extend opening hours over both the weekdays and weekend.

They added: "We are delighted to move into our new, modern and state of the art pharmacy. Our new space has the largest dispensing space in the town and we heavily invested in IT software which makes our dispensing of medications much faster than traditional systems, thus reducing patient waiting times.

"We have also created three new clinical rooms ready to offer more services to our patients including pharmacy first, contraception, travel vaccinations, ear micro suction, weight management clinics plus many more."

Addressing broader concerns in the pharmacy industyr, the Market Harborough Pharmacy wen ton the say: "As an independent business, we are deeply concerned about the financial pressure on pharmacy services throughout the UK and support Community Pharmacy England (CPE) in its ongoing discussions with the new government with the future of pharmacy funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Despite this, we have heavily invested in our services and are ready to serve the growing population of Market Harborough and surrounding areas. We are also due to launch our new website in the next few days which allows for online bookings into our services clinics plus an online store."