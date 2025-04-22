Leicester opticians celebrates 20 years of ‘mother hen’ Lisa’s warm welcome

Lisa Ashton

A familiar face for patients at an opticians based in the heart of Leicester is celebrating 20 years of providing a ‘perfect first impression’.

Lisa Ashton has spent two decades putting patients at ease when they arrive at While Opticians, in Belvoir Street, Leicester – with her warm welcome setting the tone for a relaxed and enjoyable visit to the long-established practice.

Director and senior optometrist Hassnain Safdar led the plaudits for a much-valued team member who he said played a ‘vital’ role in ensuring patients received the best possible eyecare.

He added: “We want to create a warm and welcoming environment from the outset, and that means from the very moment a patient first sets foot in the door. Lisa does that incredibly well and sets the standard for the rest of the team.

“Her personable nature is vital. It means patients are relaxed and ready for their examination, rather than feeling nervous or anxious.

“Lisa is an example to us all and is the beating heart of the practice. She has taken on the challenge of embracing new technology and is a valued friend and colleague.”

While Opticians has had a presence in Leicester since 1868 and is one of the oldest established opticians in the country.

Lisa added: “I’m a bit of a mother hen character and I’ve always enjoyed speaking to people face-to-face. I like speaking to people, having a chat and getting to know them.

“The practice is a second home to me. I’m particularly fond of our elderly patients and it’s so lovely to see them come back year after year.”

The While Opticians team marked the occasion by treating Lisa to flowers, cakes and a team meal at a local pizzeria.