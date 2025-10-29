Leicester entrepreneur Estelle Keeber named finalist in National Biz Women Awards

Known to many as the “Insta Queen,” Estelle has spent the past seven years helping thousands of entrepreneurs and small business owners grow their visibility and confidence through social media and PR

Leicester entrepreneur and marketing expert Estelle Keeber has been announced as a finalist in the Leader in Marketing category at this year’s Biz Women Awards.

The competition, which celebrates female leaders and innovators from across the UK, received a record number of nominations this year, making Estelle’s shortlisting a significant achievement. The recognition highlights her outstanding contribution, leadership and impact within the business and creative industries.

Known to many as the “Insta Queen,” Estelle has spent the past seven years helping thousands of entrepreneurs and small business owners grow their visibility and confidence through social media and PR. After building one of the fastest-growing women’s networks in the world, she went on to launch her consultancy, Immortal Monkey, supporting businesses with branding, digital strategy and now guaranteed PR placements.

Estelle said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be recognised in the Leader in Marketing category. Marketing has always been about connection for me, it’s not just about selling, it’s about storytelling and creating impact. Helping small businesses get seen and celebrated is what drives everything I do.”

Earlier this year, Estelle expanded her work to include community impact through her newly launched CIC, Limitless Next Gen, which provides free motivational talks and workshops for disadvantaged young people across Leicestershire. The initiative focuses on building confidence, resilience and career awareness for the next generation.

“I’ve always believed leadership is about lifting others as you grow,” Estelle added. “Whether it’s mentoring business owners or inspiring young people in schools, visibility changes lives. To be recognised nationally for that work feels really special.”

Winners of the Biz Women Awards will be announced later this year, celebrating women making a difference in business, leadership and community.