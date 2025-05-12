Leicester-based lighting specialist thrives amongst tariff uncertainty

Ventola Projects, a Leicester-based VAvR and advanced LED lighting specialist, is thriving on US exports despite looming tariff uncertainty.

The company has recently completed a significant number of lighting installations across the US and is currently experiencing one of its busiest periods of the year, all while remaining competitive and avoiding passing on additional costs to clients.

Mick Ventola, CEO of Ventola Projects, said: "These have been remarkable weeks for us as we continue to expand our operations across North America. Despite the uncertainties posed by recent tariff increases, we have chosen not to increase our prices, ensuring that our clients receive the best value without compromising on quality.

“Our dedicated team in the USA has worked tirelessly to maintain our high standards, and we are proud of the positive impact our projects are having in communities across the continent."

The Ventola team

The team has been active across the States, recently completing the refurbishment of Bowl Incline in Lake Tahoe. In Bloomington, Indiana, the company’s VAvR LED lighting system and LED Displays are currently being installed at the new Hoosier Entertainment Center.

Additional projects include lighting installations at Fannin Lanes in Mississippi, venues in Tennessee, and Toronto, Canada, with further work continuing across Kentucky, Ohio, and other parts of the US.

This comes as the company has also expanded its Leicester headquarters. Mick added: “It’s a really exciting time for us at the moment, and I’m incredibly proud of how well exports are performing in the US and Canada - as well as in Europe, the Middle East and soon in Australia, and New Zealand.

“We’ve also had an influx of enquiries from both UK and other international clients, so it’s not just existing business driving growth, it’s growing recognition of our capabilities and reputation in new markets.

Ventola Projects

“I know it’s a nerve-wracking time for many businesses involved in exports, with so much uncertainty in global markets and shifting trade dynamics. For us, exports account for 90% of our turnover, so we understand just how critical they are to long-term sustainability and growth.

“What’s made the difference for us is our strong foundation of trusted relationships with international partners, combined with a commitment to innovation and consistently delivering high-quality products. That combination has allowed us not only to weather challenges but to expand into new markets and build a resilient export business.”