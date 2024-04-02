Leading property consultancy announces raft of promotions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fisher German has promoted 15 members of staff at its offices in Ashby, Market Harborough and Newark, alongside a key promotion at the top of the company.

Sarah DeRenzy-Tomson, based at Fisher German’s head office in Ashby, has been named as Fisher German’s new Head of Planning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further promotions at Ashby include Matthew Turner and Will Bostock, who both become associate partners, Matthew Handford and James Beverley who both become senior associates, Marc Styrdom who becomes an associate, Beth Simpson and Abi Hicklin who both become senior surveyors, and Amber-Rose Heys who is now a department coordinator.

Fisher German has promoted a raft of staff across the East Midlands

Deborah Smith becomes head of bid management, Chloe Sharratt becomes a senior bid coordinator, Harman Basra becomes senior learning & development manager, and Brian Shaw becomes system administrator.

In Market Harborough, Joy Brankin-Frisby has been promoted to associate partner and Frances Houseman is now a senior surveyor, while Eleanor Harding in Newark becomes an associate.

The promotions at Fisher German are among 46 made across its 26 offices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The promotions were made after Fisher German introduced its ‘Grow’ career progression framework, which gives its colleagues clear guidance on what is needed to progress, and the responsibilities needed at each level of the business.

Richard Benson, Senior Partner at Fisher German, added: “Promotions are an opportunity to reflect and recognise the fantastic achievements of our people and to celebrate their progression in the business.