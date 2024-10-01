Leading property consultancy announces Market Harborough promotions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading property consultancy has announced 24 promotions across the East Midlands following a strong period of success for the firm - including two in Market Harborough.

Fisher German has promoted staff based at its offices in Market Harborough, Ashby and Newark across several areas of the business.

In Market Harborough, Matthew Trembath has been promoted to senior associate, and James Butlin has become a senior surveyor, while in Newark, Alex Morrison has been promoted to associate.

In Ashby, Joanne Ziemelis and Mary McKenzie have been promoted to associate partners, while Abigail Hicklin, Maisy Moseley and Robyn Dearden have been promoted to associates.

Flo Gilman and Henry Mawhood have become senior surveyors, John Nicol and Victoria Heath have progressed to senior planners, Kay Smith has been promoted to senior architect and Rachel Lumsden to senior administrator.

Amanda Davies has been named head of people operations, Eleanor Saunders-Brant has been promoted to head of people experience and Laura Taylor has progressed to head of marketing, while Trish Wilkins has become senior talent acquisition manager and Laura Jane Taylor is now senior marketing manager.

Finally, Rob Griffiths has been promoted to finance manager, Jo Inwood to senior talent coordinator and Charlie Pook to senior systems administrator, while Dominik Michalski has become a developer and Hugh Gilmore a project manager.

The promotions are among 53 that Fisher German has made across all areas of the business as part of its ongoing growth.

They come after a successful 12 months for the firm which has seen it expand and relocate its offices in London and Birmingham and invest in an extensive refurbishment project at its Manchester office as it looks to strengthen its city-centre presence.

Fisher German has seen its national headcount almost double since 2017, with 806 staff members now based across its network of 26 offices.

The firm has made the latest promotions as part of its ‘Grow’ career progression framework which gives employees a clear pathway to advance within the business.

Richard Benson, Senior Partner at Fisher German, said: “This round of promotions sees more than 50 colleagues move up within the business in recognition of their hard work and consistent high performance.

“The promotions span the whole firm, with representation from all divisions and recognition for those who have been with us for anywhere from one year to 20 plus.

“Our Grow career progression framework provides colleagues with clarity on the competencies and behaviours expected at each level, aligned to our strategy and values, which has helped more people take ownership of their careers and set attainable goals.

“I would like to congratulate all of those who have been promoted for their continued hard work and support as we continue to build a more diverse and dynamic multi-disciplinary property consultancy.

“It is an exciting time for the business as we continue to invest in both our people and our premises, and we look forward to further strengthening our presence in the market going forward.”