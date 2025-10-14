Leading Market Harborough property consultancy announces two key promotions

A leading property consultancy has announced two key promotions at its Market Harborough office.

Fisher German has promoted Beth Harrison to Senior Surveyor and Elly Broughton to Senior Project Coordinator in the Infrastructure Consultancy department.

Beth helps deliver a number of Severn Trent Water projects, which includes liaising with landowners to facilitate new and replacement pipeline installations, as well as other remedial works, while Elly supports infrastructure clients and associated projects across the region.

James Watson, Partner in the infrastructure team in Fisher German’s Market Harborough office, said: “Elly and Beth both thoroughly deserve their promotions, successfully navigating and overcoming challenges on significant infrastructure projects.

“They are an integral part of the team which has seen recent growth, resulting in us securing some key new instructions from several national infrastructure clients. Their hard work and commitment to their clients have been rewarded through our career growth framework.”

Beth and Elly’s promotions are among 50 that Fisher German has made across all areas of the business following a decision to refresh its branding to position it as a pioneering, driven consultancy with trusted experts who share knowledge across the business and provide substantial added value to clients.

The firm has also updated its external branding to reflect a shift in mindset, a change in its growth strategy, and its future ambitions.

Many of those promoted have also been taking part in Fisher German’s Big 25 Challenge – an epic journey between the firm’s 25 UK office locations with a ban on motorised transport – to raise money for 25 different charities.

The challenge is due to end on Thursday October 30th as the team finally makes it back to its London office in the City after starting the journey in May.

Richard Benson, Senior Partner at Fisher German, said: “These promotions shine a spotlight on the very best of Fisher German and recognise colleagues who have worked so hard in support of their clients and the business.

“All our promotions align with Fisher German’s Grow Framework which helps colleagues understand how to drive their careers forward at the firm.

“I’d like to congratulate every colleague who has been promoted, which plays a massive part in ensuring Fisher German continues to build towards the future in all areas of the business.”