Leaders take a tour of the town to promote Harborough Market

David Wright of Harborough council, Cllr Phil King, Cllr Mick Barker, Sophie Smith, MP Neil O’Brien and Gail Bates, market manager

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien helped to lead a high-powered tour of Harborough Market in Market Harborough today (Friday).

The visit went ahead to promote and celebrate the Love Your Local Market campaign.

Cllr Nick Barker, president of the National Association of British Markets, (NABMA), and Cllr Phil King, the leader of Harborough District Council, joined Neil as they chatted to traders and shoppers at the historic 800-year-old indoor market.

The three-week ‘Love Your Local Market’ national drive runs until Sunday June 5 as it showcases the benefits of markets and trading opportunities across the UK and across the globe.

Today’s special visit was part of a catalogue of events and activities at Harborough Market building up to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

MP Neil O’Brien said: “The indoor market is such an important part of the town and it was great to visit again.

“I heard from many constituents about how useful the market was during the pandemic, in particular, where it provided people another option to busy supermarkets.

“There’s such a wide range of stalls there, from the traditional butchers and fruit and veg, to collectables and really interesting pop-up stalls,” said the Conservative MP.

Cllr King said: “It was great to welcome Neil and Mick and show them around our popular local market which, at the time, was very busy with shoppers.

“It is important we support our local market.

“It’s the beating heart of the town centre and offers such a variety for shoppers, as well as excellent eat-in food.”

Cllr Barker, President of NABMA, said: “We launched Love Your Local Market campaign nearly 10 years ago to springboard public interest in markets and its gone beyond what we could have possibly envisaged.

“It has now travelled to places like China, the USA and South America.”

There will also be a host of activities to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

They feature a Jubilee-themed Farmers Market on The Square in Market Harborough on Thursday June 2 and visits to the market from local primary school pupils.