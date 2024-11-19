LBF 2024 a huge success with thousands benefiting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leicester Business Festival (LBF) 2024 marked its tenth year with over 3,000 attendees from 1,000 businesses and over 40% of its 70 events sold out.

Early feedback indicates that over 96% of events were rated as good or excellent, highlighting the festival’s impact.

For the second consecutive year, the Boss Break Out fundraising event ran and raised nearly £24,000 for Leicester Hospitals Charity, supporting the purchase of Smileyscopes—specialised VR headsets designed to help children stay calm during medical procedures.

Held at the Haymarket Shopping Centre, the event saw nine business leaders competing to raise funds through donations from their networks. One standout participant, Alister de Ternant from Associate Events, exceeded his fundraising goal by 500%, raising an impressive £5,000 in just three hours.

Alister de Ternant from Associate Events during 'Boss Breakout'

Throughout the two-week festival, businesses hosted events at key venues such as King Power Stadium, De Montfort University, and The Gresham Aparthotel. The packed schedule included invaluable networking opportunities, expert insights, and industry celebrations, including the East Midlands Chamber's annual Leicestershire Business Awards.

The festival also saw the launch of new partnerships, including the Leicester Music Board (LMB) and the Leicester Cultural and Creative Industries Strategy. The Power to Change Conference also took place and brought together key sectors to drive change for young people in the region.

At the closing ceremony attended by more that 70 business people and hosted by The City Rooms in Leicester, three awards were presented:

First Event to Sell Out: How to Use Creative Storytelling to Hook in Your Customers by Altitude Marketing

Event during LBF 2024

Most Unique Event: The How I Failed in Business Podcast LIVE with Sophia Grace & Rob Spence

Special Award: De Montfort University for hosting the most events at LBF over the past decade.

Compere of the closing ceremony Richard Osborn, Regional Director at Excello Law and Chair of the LBF Community Interest Company (CiC), said: "LBF 2024 has been a landmark festival, driving momentum for business collaboration and innovation across Leicester and Leicestershire, while instilling confidence within the local business community."

“We are immensely grateful to everyone who attended, hosted, and supported the festival, especially our valued partners, including East Midlands Chamber, De Montfort University, University of Leicester, IoD, Everards of Leicestershire, The Sir Thomas White Loan Charity, Leicester & Leicestershire Business and Skills Partnership, The Gresham Aparthotel, Leicester Hospitals Charity, Highcross Leicester and TheMusicLicence by PPL PRS Ltd. Additional support from HQ Recording, The City Rooms Leicester, and Assured Energy further amplified the festival’s impact.

"The business festival is a true jewel in the crown of our region. Over the past ten years, 46,000 people have participated and 90% of businesses have reported a positive impact from the events. It’s people who make it all possible and I am grateful to everyone who has contributed to its success. Here’s to another decade of growth and achievement for LBF!"

For more details about LBF 2024 or to stay updated on future festivals, visit www.leicesterbusinessfestival.com