Kitchen design business is set to open a new showroom in Harborough

By News Reporter
Published 30th Jun 2025, 10:28 BST
A kitchen design business is opening a new showroom in Market Harborough tomorrow (Tuesday).

Located on the Welland Business Park, RFK Kitchens will open its latest showroom on Tuesday July 1, with an official opening celebration in the autumn.

“We’re incredibly proud to join the Market Harborough community,” said Tom Setchell, managing director at RFK Kitchens.

“This new showroom reflects our commitment to quality, innovation, and delivering an exceptional customer experience.”

RFK Kitchens will open its latest showroom in Harborough on Tuesday July 1.

“We have two other showrooms in Rugby and Warwick, which have been the trusted name in premium kitchens since 1993. We now want to deliver beautiful kitchen and home spaces to the people of Market Harborough.”

