Kitchen design business is set to open a new showroom in Harborough
A kitchen design business is opening a new showroom in Market Harborough tomorrow (Tuesday).
Located on the Welland Business Park, RFK Kitchens will open its latest showroom on Tuesday July 1, with an official opening celebration in the autumn.
“We’re incredibly proud to join the Market Harborough community,” said Tom Setchell, managing director at RFK Kitchens.
“This new showroom reflects our commitment to quality, innovation, and delivering an exceptional customer experience.”